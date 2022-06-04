Monster Hunter Rise Not Only Has Cute Characters, It Also Has Lovable Voice Actors

The developers reveal the origin of the sounds made by the Felyne, the game’s cat breed.

Monster Hunter has given us enough beasts to entertain us for many hours, which is why it is positioned as Capcom’s most successful franchise along with a fireproof Resident Evil. Although the premise of this saga focuses mainly on the gigantic monster huntalso has the presence of creatures as adorable as the breed Felynewhich adopt a form practically identical to that of cats.

You have to take what you can get in terms of recording performances and direct them.Yoshitake SuzukiWell, it seems that the creation of these beings was accompanied by a most curious anecdote: the developers needed record the meows of your own cats to bring the Felynes to life. This is how they comment, between laughs, in an interview granted to the VG247 medium: “Some of the cats of the development team appeared in the promotional content of the game, at that time, here in Japan”, recalls the director of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Yoshitake Suzuki. “Unfortunately, as you should know if you’ve ever seen a cat, they’re not necessarily cooperative. So you have to take what you can get in terms of recording performances and direct them.”

“From the original Monster Hunter to the current Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, we’ve basically used the same cat soundsContinues Suzuki. “The original cat is from the original Monster Hunter sound director, his name is Migya.” Over time, the saga received help from other cats on the team: “When additional sounds were required for new actions, etc. we use some of the sounds that we originally recorded, or we use the other members cats“.

Next, the director explains that no animals have been harmed in the development of the game (obviously) and explains that “However, it is not possible to have the real experience of a cat in all the situations that occur in the game (for example, being attacked by a monster), so we took the base voice and manipulated it for use”.

Be that as it may, the Felynes have proven to be indispensable comrades in our many battles, and they will continue to support us in the Sunbreak expansion. After all, this content reintroduces aspects known as the master rank and promises to wage war with its new beasts.

