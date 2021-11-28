Monster Hunter Rise on PC will include all Nintendo Switch content at launch

Capcom has revealed what the desktop premiere will bring, which arrives on January 12.

Monster Hunter Rise is one of the proper names of 2021, but above all it is great news for Capcom. The Japanese company is enjoying its version on Nintendo Switch, which is very successful in sales, and is preparing to bring the game to PC next January.

In a post on Steam, Capcom has detailed the content that the title will bring to computers at launch, and there is good news: will premiere with all Switch content. Specifically, players will have access to what is so far in version 3.6.1 of the Nintendo handheld, as well as plans to sync both versions at the end of February.

It will include all collaborations and monstersThis implies that all the collaborative events that have been published are included, such as the last one with Sonic, as well as the monster list new ones that have been included. There will be Teostra, Kushala Daora, Chameleos, Apex Diablos, Apex Rathalos, Crimson Glow Valstrax, and Apex Zinogre. Of course, it will also have the new ending that is already available on the La Gran N hybrid console.

Monster Hunter Rise Comes to PC Next 12th of January, and is already available for your enjoyment on Nintendo Switch, although there will be no progress transfer between the different versions. We were already able to get our hands on the game on Switch, and we highlighted its drive to experiment above all else. You can read more about it in the Monster Hunter Rise review.

