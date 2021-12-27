Monster Hunter Rise prepares its expansion: Capcom puts a date on its Sunbreak news

The downloadable content will arrive in summer 2022 on Nintendo Switch and PC.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated December 27, 2021, 12:51 3 comments

If we start to draw up a list of the most anticipated games of 2022, we will realize that very striking names come to mind, from prominent multiplatforms, through exclusives and even to independent titles. But there are many players who are waiting Monster Hunter Rise. Specifically the PC version that will arrive this coming January.

Both Steam and Nintendo Switch players will be able to enjoy this summer also from Sunbreak, the great expansion that the game will release next year. As with Iceborne in the previous installment, it will be available in downloadable format, and will bring a new history, with new missions, new areas, new monsters and novelties also in the gameplay, at least in regards to the mechanics.

The truth is Capcom It had been keeping quiet since Sunbreak was announced, focusing more on the PC version of Rise than this new expansion. Now, thanks to a message posted on the franchise’s official account on social networks, we know when we will have news. Specifically, they cite us to spring 2022, so we will only have to wait a few months to know in detail what the new content will bring us.

Therefore, for now we can wait to see how the arrival of computers on computers will feel like a version that will include all the Switch content since its launch. Surely fine, although what users have not liked too much is the fact that it has been confirmed that there will not be no cross game nor transfer of progress between platforms, something very demanding on the part of the community.

Más sobre: Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Expansión, Capcom, Monster hunter, Nintendo Switch y PC.