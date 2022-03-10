Monster Hunter Rise sets a date for the special direct to present the Sunbreak expansion

Capcom has announced that this March we will have a broadcast on the new content.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 8, 2022, 11:09 21 comments

It was one of the releases of 2021, but a year after its premiere, Monster Hunter Rise has not said its last word. The title of Capcom has planned for this summer its great expansion for PC and Nintendo Switch. Under the name of Sunbreak, it will present new stories, monsters and playable news, and we finally have a date to know what we can expect.

It will last 20 minutesAnd it is that the official Twitter account of the game has today announced a live broadcast that will take place next March, 15th via the Monster Hunter Twitch channel. The specific time at which they quote us is at 3:00 p.m. in the Spanish peninsular time, but you can go through this link to find out what time it corresponds to in your territory.

Therefore, it only remains to wait a week to know the revelations of new monsters and the information about the game that those responsible have saved. Direct it will last around 20 minutes and it can be followed all over the world, and in it we will surely know the specific release date of this Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise was one of the best-selling games of all of 2021 in Japan, figures that continue to rise due to the premiere on PC who lived a couple of months ago. In fact, its number of copies sold was updated last January, accumulating more than 8 million copies worldwide if we add the Switch and Steam versions.

