Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Nintendo Switch dominate weekly sales in Japan

The base game pack along with the expansion was the best-selling video game in Japanese stores.

At the end of June, Sunbreak was released, the long-awaited expansion for Monster Hunter Rise that has ended up coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. This content of Capcom It was already the best seller of the first week of July in Japan, but after another seven days it is back at the top of the chart.

The best seller is the Rise + Sunbreak packThe data shared by the Japanese magazine Famitsu leave us with the original game pack along with the expansion as the best seller of the week, with 44,071 copies in the last seven days for a total of 148,386 units of this product, a complete success if we consider that the base game was launched last year and would already be in many houses in the country.

The only new release to stand out in the top 10 is Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series, which appears in fifth place after other Nintendo Switch regulars. Next we leave the classification with the ten best-selling games of the last week in Japan, with its figure for the last week and the figure for the accumulated total.

Best sellers of the week in Japan

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – 44.071 (148.386)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 19.527 (551.997)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10.983 (4.712.571)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 9849 (3.205.678)

[NSW] Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series – 9602 (New)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 8,864 (795,561)

[NSW] Minecraft – 8426 (2.700.342)

[NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – 8039 (123.418)

[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE. 04/03/22) – 7759 (125,453)

[NSW] Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – 5682 (136.066)



Hardware-wise, there are still no big threats to the Big N hybrid console in the Japanese market. Nintendo Switch is once again the best-selling console of the week in the stores of the country with more than 66,000 units adding the three models, while PlayStation 5 has added 13,361 and Xbox Series X y S 4.944.

Best selling consoles of the week

Nintendo Switch OLED – 26.257 (1.997.469)

Nintendo Switch – 25.957 (18.472.867)

Nintendo Switch Lite – 14.029 (4.797.546)

PlayStation 5 – 12.469 (1.491.549)

Xbox Series S – 4435 (141.319)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 892 (249.357)

Xbox Series X – 509 (124.129)

New 2DS LL (incluye 2DS) – 206 (1.187.619)

PlayStation 4 – 12 (7.819.745)



If you want to know how our experience with the Monster Hunter Rise expansion has been, we invite you to take a look at the Sunbreak analysis that Mario Gómez published a few days ago in this house, where he addresses the positive and negative points of this new content of Capcom’s RPG franchise.

