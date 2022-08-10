Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak dates its first free update with a trailer: these are its news

Capcom expands its expansion with more monsters, new locations, and more challenging quests.

While it’s true that Monster Hunter Rise never strayed from success, its recent Sunbreak expansion has brought it back into the spotlight. The DLC already has an enviable commercial performance, but Capcom makes sure to keep the public’s attention with a free update which, presented in its last live show, introduces a bunch of news to enjoy hunting.

The update will be released on August 10This patch, which is scheduled to be released in the next august 10, already dropped hints about its content with a special trailer. We talked about a video in which it was shown to Nargacuga Lunara monster with invisibility abilities that will be accompanied by beasts such as the Bazelgeuse Magma, Silver Rathalos and Golden Rathian.

Continuing with the details of these creatures, Bazelgeuse Magma It is a Bazelgeuse variant whose body is made up of explosive scales that glow with pale blue light. This beast will be incorporated next to the Silver Rathalosa rare species of majestic appearance that can complicate battles with its incandescent state, and the Golden Rathianwhose tail swipes become more dangerous when the monster is engulfed in flames.

The patch will introduce the Forgotten Arena, a location that is home to many monsters.The Lunar Nargacuga will be seen by the forgotten sand, a new location that presents the perfect characteristics for this creature to display its powers of invisibility. According to the description on the official Monster Hunter Rise website, this is “an ancient ruined structure, built in ancient times and rising to the clouds. Its pillars and ornaments show that its roots are not in modern civilization Remote and majestic, in this area you can see meteor showers at night, but it is also the dangerous home of a multitude of rare monsters“.

The Anomaly Study Missions invite us to hunt creatures, even with random conditionsAnd it doesn’t end here, since the dangers of the new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update multiply with the appearance of afflicted monsters. This will give rise to Anomaly study missions, which will invite us to hunt these beasts dominated by the influence of the Qurio through the Anomaly Missions, in which we must shoot down these creatures, and the Anomaly Analyzes, which deal with objectives with random conditions in regarding the enemy, the area and the number of players. Completing these activities will allow us to raise the Study Level of the Anomaly, which translates into the possibility of obtaining higher rewards and access the crafts Qurio.

All these options will be complemented with more event quests, which will give us the opportunity to obtain succulent loot through new proposals. In this sense, Capcom calculates that players will be able to test their skills in new missions from august 18just over a week after the release of the free update.

Finally, Capcom has taken advantage of the direct Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to announce new paid DLC starting August 10. And, beyond this, the broadcast has also recalled some of the content that will be added to the title soon, which includes a second free update with unpublished monsters dated for the end of September and an additional patch with more enemies for next winter.

Of course, Monster Hunter Rise players have good reason to return to the game often, as its developers have worked hard to improve the experience with content loaded updates. The commercial performance of this game does not go unnoticed by Capcom, because, although the Japanese company has experienced a significant drop in revenue, it ensures that will end the fiscal year with benefits.

