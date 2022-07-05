Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Dominates Weekly Steam Sales, With More Newcomers In Top 10

Capcom’s game expansion is second only to Steam Deck in terms of revenue generated on the platform.

Last week’s ranking already gave us clues as to what to expect in Steam’s top sales of the last seven days. There have been several big-name new releases on the platform. Valvewhich has been reflected in a list where the protagonist is Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The base game is required for the expansionCapcom’s game expansion hit Switch and PC last week and it’s the title that has generated the most income in the store, second only to Steam Deck. In fact, the package that includes Rise + Sunbreak is the best-selling option, although the base game also appears in seventh place, something logical since it is necessary to enjoy the expansion.

For the rest, there is another pair of debutantes. The 2.5D fight from Arc System Works slips into fifth position with DNF Duel, while fans of the best motorsport competition in the world have opted for F1 22, the new installment of the official Formula 1 video game courtesy of Codemasters and EA.

Below are the top 10 courtesy of Steam DB.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (paquete)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Raft

DNF Duel

F1 22

Monster Hunter Rise

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Rust

F1 22 Champions Edition



In just 24 hours on sale, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has already broken a new record on Steam for the franchise, although the title is also available on Nintendo Switch. If you want to try it for free, you can give its demo a chance, published both on the eShop and on Steam itself.

