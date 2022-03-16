Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak hunts us with news, three very dangerous beasts and date

Capcom’s latest live stream has teased a lot of information about the upcoming massive expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise’s hunting frenzy is back on track with Sunbreak. Its announcement has excited all the players, who have been patiently waiting for Capcom to reveal more information in the last direct dedicated to the expansion. And now, after watching the broadcast, we continue to affirm that there are reasons to get excited about Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released on June 30And it is that Capcom has left us with a long-awaited information: the release date. In this sense, we can now mark the June 30th on the calendar, because it is the day in which we can enjoy everything that the Sunbreak expansion offers. But the news from Capcom does not end here, since its direct has also left us with new monsters to defeat, unpublished locations and more elements.

The expansion will feature three monsters, known as the Three Lords, that we must defeatAs previously anticipated, Sunbreak will feature a new rank for players called Master Rank, which in turn will allow us to unlock more skills and missions. However, all this will come to nothing if we do not polish our hunting, since the expansion will have really challenging monsters for any experienced user.

Following this line, Sunbreak will introduce a narrative arc in which we will meet Fiorayne, who will take us to Elgado, an outpost, to put an end to the threat that hangs over his kingdom. After all, three new beasts have been detected, known as the three lordswho will star in fierce battles against the players: Garangolm, Lunagaron and Malzeno.

Beyond this, Sunbreak will present new creatures and characters that will accompany us throughout the adventure, such as the admiral Galleusthe scientist The sea or the kind Chichae. The expansion will continue to receive free updates over time and can be booked right away, so we can now prepare for the epic adventure of Monster Hunter Rise. In addition, the developers do not forget to continue polishing the experience of the base game and, in addition to everything said in the previous paragraphs, they have announced a 13GB upgrade which will include powerful items to help newer players, gear updates, and more.

Of course, it is not a surprise that Capcom adds every time more content to his monstrous game, since it is one of the most profitable IP of his last years. That is why, together with a Resident Evil Village that has also stood out for its fast pace of sales, it has been preparing news for players to follow enjoying the hunt.

