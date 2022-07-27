Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak presents the new monster in its free update with a trailer

Lunar Nargacuga will join Bazelgeuse Magma in the update scheduled for August.

Monster Hunter Rise is experiencing a very exciting second youth with the release of Sunbreak, the long-awaited expansion for the Monster Hunter RPG. Capcom which is seeing its success reflected on both PC and Nintendo Switch, accumulating millions of players in just a few weeks.

But Sunbreak’s barrage of content has only just begun, as the game will be nourished by different free updates that start next month and run until 2023. The first one, scheduled for August, brings us the new monster that you can see in the trailer that heads the news: Nargacuga Lunar.

More monsters will be added in AugustIt is a menacing creature that originates from Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate, but now travels to Rise with a species that becomes invisible at times, making hunting tasks difficult. Along with Nargacuga it will also be incorporated into the list of monsters Bazelgeuse Magmain addition to other rare and special species and a new location.

That this expansion catapults the game back to the top of the weekly sales charts is no coincidence, since Capcom has once again offered an adventure that, although it is not a true revolution in the saga, offers solid and fun experience. If you want to know more, we encourage you to read the analysis of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

