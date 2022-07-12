Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak remains strong at the top of Steam sales, advanced by an unexpected guest

Survival title Raft came out of Early Access with its biggest update to date.

One more week, we come with the most commercially successful games on Steam. platform Valve hasn’t seen any major releases in the last seven days, so we have June’s usual suspects in the latest top, much like last week.

The data collected by Steam DB again leaves Steam Deck in the first place, mainly due to the fact that the top is ordered based on income generated and Valve’s handheld-console costs significantly more than the games. However, in second place comes the surprise.

Raft came out of early access in JuneThere we find the survival title Raft, which after several years on sale has finally abandoned early access in June with The Final Chapter. The previous week it was at the gates of the podium, and this week it is the best-selling software of the last seven days.

We have to go to the third step to find Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, although the launch of the great expansion of the title of Capcom causes the base game to be present in more positions as well, appearing in a joint package of the two contents and individually.

For its part, F1 22, the new installment of Codemasters and EA, has to settle for fourth place. Next, the top 10 of this week so that you can assess the rest of the positions for yourself.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Raft

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

F1 22

Ready or Not

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise

Rust

It Takes Two

Red Dead Redemption 2



Remember that, although it has been beaten by Raft this week, Sunbreak is proving to be a success on Steam, causing Rise to have doubled its number of players now compared to the numbers accumulated in the premiere of the game as such. Additionally, Capcom has updated the sales of Rise and Sunbreak, announcing that the expansion has already sold over two million copies entre Switch y PC.

3D Games Discord

More about: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Sunbreak, Steam, Capcom, Raft, Steam Deck and Sales.