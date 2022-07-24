Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak remains unbeaten in the top sales in Japan, with Switch in the lead

The sales figures in the Asian country continue to leave us with the same protagonists at the top.

We can already say it: Sunbreak, the expansion of Monster Hunter Rise, has three consecutive weeks at the top of the top sales in Japan. The data for last week left us with very positive numbers for the Capcom title, which seems not to be affected by the passing of days.

The best seller is the Rise + Sunbreak packThe figures collected by Gematsu indicate that the expansion has sold this week in the Asian country 29,000 more copies accounting for the pack that includes the base game plus the expansion, for almost 180,000 units in total. It must be remembered that these are data corresponding to the physical market only.

In the last seven days there has been no big change in the rest of the top either, with Nintendo Switch regulars occupying the highest positions. In fact, Nintendo Switch repeats as best-selling console of the week in terms of hardware, with a total of 61,677 units if we count all its versions.

Nintendo’s hybrid console, whose most popular option is the OLED model, is followed by the family of PlayStation 5which has placed 12,545 new machines in homes in Japan counting the disc and digital versions, and then Xbox Serieswhich with X and S adds up to 3,577 units this week.

Below we leave you the different sales rankings so that you can judge for yourself, with this week’s numbers in the first place and, in parentheses, the figures accumulated in Japanese territory.

Best sellers of the week in Japan

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – 29.006 (177.392)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 21.661 (573.658)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.520 (4.722.091)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8.109 (2.708.451)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 7,401 (802,962)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 6.082 (3.211.760)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4.742 (4.924.759)

[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – 4.481 (140.547)

[NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – 4.399 (127.817)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4.121 (7.285.796)



Best selling consoles in Japan

Nintendo Switch OLED – 29.180 (2.026.649)

Nintendo Switch – 23.889 (18.496.756)

PlayStation 5 – 11.080 (1.502.629)

Nintendo Switch Lite – 8.608 (4.806.154)

Xbox Series S – 2.790 (144.109)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1.465 (250.822)

Xbox Series X – 787 (124.916)

New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 130 (1.187.749)

PlayStation 4 – 13 (7.819.758)



We recommend you take a look at Sunbreak’s analysis if you want to know how our experience with the Monster Hunter Rise expansion has been, which in such a short time has already become one of the most successful games that Capcom has released to the market, despite the fact that it only has versions for PC and Nintendo Switch.

