Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Unveils New Trailer Featuring Dangerous Beasts, New Moves, and More

Capcom has shared new details of the massive expansion with a live stream.

The hunters of Monster Hunter Rise have their sights set on Capcom’s next big adventure: Sunbreak, the massive expansion scheduled for release at the end of June. So far, its authors have managed to hunt us down with several novelties that introduce new beasts dangerous, but now they wanted to delve even deeper into the details of this content with the latest direct.

The direct has shown the attacks of the Flying Wyvern Seregios, which will cause bleeding in the playerCapcom has started its broadcast with a trailer that will excite every fan of the franchise, as it shows us some of the most epic situations that we have experienced in Monster Hunter Rise. Followed by this, Ryozo Tsujimoto y Yoshitake Suzukiproducer and director of the series, have appeared on the scene to comment on some of the surprises that Sunbreak will implement.

Sunbreak will introduce two new subspecies: Somnacanth Aurora and Almudron MagmaThis direct has allowed us to know more characteristics around monsters like the Flying Wyvern Seregios, which stands out for its aerial attacks and the difficulty of its battle. According to those responsible for the expansion, this creature has extremely sharp scales that, in the case of hitting the player, will cause the state of “bleeding“In addition to this, streaming has also taught the peculiarities of two new subspecies in the saga: Somnacanth Auroraspecialized in ice attacks, and Almudron Magmamore focused on movements related to lava.

However, none of them are equal to the menacing Malzeno Elder Dragon, who stands as Sunbreak’s most important enemy. In this sense, Capcom has created a beast that, based on the characteristics of vampires, commands a swarm of parasitic entities that capture and absorb the energy of their prey, something that Malzeno himself emulates through a very dangerous battle.

Malzeno will cause a new state in the player: the Blood PlagueAnd it is that the inexperienced players will receive a brutal beating by Malzeno and, as an extra addition, they can suffer a new state in this combat: the “bloody plagueTsujimoto and Suzuki have detailed this feature as “a duel to determine which life force will run out first“, the player’s or Malzeno’s. If we lose this fight, the beast will evolve into a more terrible and difficult form to defeat.

To emerge victorious from these confrontations, the player must learn all the new features of Sunbreak related to movements and attacks. On the one hand, the Kamura Village stands out for unique techniques of cordoptera, including Choplash Attacks and the Wyvern Mount. Beyond this, hunters summoned to the Realm will be able to learn new skills and have the chance to use a new ability: Change of interchangeable skills.

Last but not least interesting, the Capcom direct has presented us with a few ways for the player to bond with the new cast of characters. Through support missions, we can get escorts that will help us in battle in different ways: healing the user, attacking enemy beasts and even riding rival monsters, which will alter the course of the battle. Although we will unlock more companions throughout the adventure, Tsujimoto and Suzuki say that we can count on the help of characters such as Fiorayne, Luchika, Jae, Admiral Galleus and Master Arlow, as well as some members of the Kamura Village.

All in all, Monster Hunter Rise fans have reason to be excited about the release of Sunbreak, which hits the market next June 30th. Without a doubt, Capcom intends to continue expanding the experience of a fireproof franchise in sales, as Monster Hunter goes beyond being one of its star franchises with a Rise version that has already risen as the best-selling game in Japan in 2021.

