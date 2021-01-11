Monster Hunter Rise will allow us to ride monsters

A digital event of Monster Hunter Rise revealed many new details about the game, including the fact that we can now ride unsuspecting monsters.

The new Wyvern Riding feature uses the new Wirebug element and an unlockable ability to allow you to ride and control monsters, even allowing you to organize fights between monsters in the process. It looks, frankly, brilliant.

Other content revealed during this direct has been a new area for the game (the Frost Islands), as well as the introduction of a number of new and recurring monsters from the saga (which will now return), including the Goss Harag with an ice blade. similar to an Oni, as well as Barioth, Khezu, Great Baggi, Lagombi or Tigrex.

On the other hand, we also learned more about the previously revealed Mizutsune, which can create bubbles that hinder movement, and the Magnamalo flagship monster, an armored beast that attacks with claws, tail, and infernal gas.

The event also showcased the game’s key characters: the village leader Fugen, the singing twins Minoto and Hinoa, the owner of the Yomogi tea shop, the guild master Hojo, the hunting leader (master Utsushi). , and the friend manager Iori, who helps you with your Palamutes and Palicos. Outside of town, Kogarashi is the head of the local Felyne Meowcenaries, and Rondine is a traveling merchant.

On the other hand, although during the event it was specified that Monster Hunter Rise would receive a playable demo later today for Nintendo Switch, Capcom has finally announced on its social networks that this version will arrive tomorrow, January 7, 2021. In addition, the The demo will last until next February 2021. And be careful, it will be packed with content: with two tutorial missions and two hunting missions. Remember that Monster Hunter Rise will hit the market on March 26, 2021.