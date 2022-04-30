Monster Hunter Rise will show its beasts in a gameplay of the Sunbreak expansion: date and time of the event

Capcom has already set the expansion’s release for June 30, but that’s not stopping him from raising expectations.

Monster Hunter Rise has risen as one of Capcom’s biggest hits, and this one refuses to let up on the throttle with what it already is. one of its most recognized brands. That is why we are approaching the launch of the Sunbreak expansion, which has already made us fall in love with some very important first details for the most veteran of the game. However, the developer wants to continue raising public expectations and, to achieve this, it has programmed a new direct.

The event will take place on May 10 at 4:00 p.m.Capcom has announced this news with a tweet posted on the official Monster Hunter account, where they set the broadcast for the next May 10 at 4:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. The event will be presented by Yoshitake Suzukidirector of the game, and can be followed through the franchise’s Twitch channel.

What can we expect from this presentation? Capcom has already advanced part of this menu with a gameplay main course. Beyond this, and as is evident, the broadcast will also show key news of the expansion and unpublished monstersso we will be keeping an eye on all the threats that will be included in the Monster Hunter universe.

And it is that Capcom has already made our hair stand on end (and the emotion through the clouds) with the first images of the three lords, who will star in fierce battles against the players. In this way, we are offered a new opportunity to check out what’s new in Sunbreak before its official launch, scheduled for June 30th on PC and Nintendo Switch.

More about: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom, Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak and Direct.