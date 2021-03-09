Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin already has a release date

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin It will be released on July 9, 2021 for Nintendo Switch and PC.

The news was revealed during the Monster Hunter digital event, where we also learned that the game will launch simultaneously around the world.

Also revealed: Deluxe Edition for Monster Hunter Stories 2, pre-order bonus and amiibos pic.twitter.com/rfPKipewaO – Nibel (@Nibellion) March 8, 2021

In addition, it has been confirmed that this spin-off of the saga will receive a deluxe edition, which will arrive with special armor and hairstyles for the player character, as well as a set of beautiful outfits of Nergigante and Pukei-Pukei for Navirou, your companion of Felyne. Furthermore, players who pre-order the game will also receive a special Kamura Maiden outfit for Ena, another ally of the player in Wings of Ruin.

A trio of Monster Hunter Stories 2 amiibo is also on the way. And they will be based on Ena, Razewing Ratha and Tsukino. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a story-based RPG within the Monster Hunter universe, revealed by Capcom during a Nintendo Direct in September 2020.

The other focus of today’s Monster Hunter digital event has been Monster Hunter Rise, which will be released on March 26, 2021. Basically, Nintendo and Capcom have confirmed that the demo they released in early January (and which disappeared from the eShop on February 1, 2021), will be published again. And best of all, it will come with a completely new mission. You can read more about the subject here.

Regarding Stories, the first installment of the saga arrived exclusively for 3DS in September 2017. And in our analysis, we highlight that “Monster Hunter Stories is one of those games that hit the technical ceiling of the console and that are almost overwhelming because of its depth.”.