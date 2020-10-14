‘Monster Hunter’ Trailer Finds Milla Jovovich in a Dangerous World

A few of the most iconic beasts of the “Monster Hunter” video video games appeared in the official trailer for the movie adaptation from director Paul W.S. Anderson, which was launched on Wednesday.

Milla Jovovich performs Captain Artemis, a new character made particularly for the movie and a human army officer whose crew will get transported to a world populated by big monsters. Her unfamiliarity with the unusual planet helps the movie simulate the primary experiences of enjoying the online game for the primary time, Anderson stated throughout New York Comedian Con.

“I got here to the sport not understanding something about it. And as a stranger, I used to be immersed in this world containing these wonderful landscapes and these wonderful creatures that may kick my ass,” Anderson stated. “That needs to be the filmgoing expertise as effectively.’”

The trailer additionally teases appears at a few of the video games’ iconic monsters that may inhabit its film adaptation. The Rathalos, a venomous wyvern that breathes hearth, has lengthy been a staple of the video video games and can make its means onto the massive display screen.

“The Rathalos is just about the rock star of the ‘Monster Hunter’ video video games,” Anderson stated. “It’s been in practically the entire video games. So I’m very excited that that’s in our film.”

Different creatures, together with the Diablos proven in a earlier teaser, may also come in contact with Captain Artemis, who quickly swaps out her army weaponry for the video games’ well-liked twin blades. Each the Diablos and Rathalos’ designs are based mostly closely on their bodily look in “Monster Hunter: World.”

Earlier appears at Jovovich’s character got here by means of social media throughout capturing, because the actor posted set photographs on Instagram. One picture confirmed her character outfitted with a slinger, which hunters use to shoot projectiles in the online game.

Jovovich will star alongside Tony Jaa, who seems as The Hunter. Meagan Good, T. I., Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Diego Boneta and Ron Perlman spherical out the forged.

Watch the complete trailer beneath.