Monsters at Work Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

The first episode of Monsters at Work came out on Disney Plus in July 2021. The series is part of the Monsters Inc. franchise and came out 20 years after the movie did. Still, the movie has always been a part of the industry and fans’ memories. In 2012, Pixar put out a movie called Monsters University, which was a prequel to the first movie. In the prequel, Mike and Sulley’s friendship was traced back to when they were in college. The movie did well at the box office and with fans.

Fans were thrilled when they heard that the same characters were going to be in a new show. The first season of Monsters at Work picked up right where Monsters, Inc. left off. It was about how the company went from being scary to funny. It told Tylor Tuskmon’s story, who had just graduated from Monsters University. Like the movies that came before it, the show quickly became a fan favorite, and many people couldn’t wait for a second season.

Monsters at Work Season 2 cast

All of the fans’ favorite characters from the first season will be back for season 2. Mike Wazowski and Sully are already in the cast, so it makes sense that Tylor Tuskmon and Val Little will join them.

Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski

John Goodman as Sulley

Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon

Mindy Kaling as Val Little

Henry Winkler as Fritz

Lucas Neff as Duncan P. Anderson

Alanna Ubach as Katherine “Cutter” Sterns

Bonnie Hunt as Ms Flint

Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae

Bob Peterson as Roz and Roze

Monsters at Work Season 2 Plot

Tylor’s dream to become a Jokester came true in the first season, and the season ended with Tylor being a hero. The company wants to switch from scare power to laugh power, so Tylor and the MIFT team come up with a special canister that can store adequate laugh energy to power the company. Without them, the business might have been forced to close. The end of the season set up the show and many of the characters well for the next part of their stories.

Given this, it’s likely that season two will focus on Mike, Sulley, and Tylor as they deal with the company’s new operations after the transition. Even though the details of season two’s plot are being kept secret for now, fans can anticipate the show’s creators to come up with some exciting stories after the end of season one. In the end, Boo managed to bring back into the group and a new assistant was given to Tylor. Fans are excited to see a story about how Tylor deals with the challenges he faces as a new Jokester, so this would be a good way for season two to go.

Monsters at Work Season 2 Release Date

The first episode of the show aired on July 7, 2021. The first episode of the second season will air in 2023. We still don’t know when season 2 of “Monsters at Work” will start in 2023. But this release date doesn’t come as a surprise since the whole show is made with computers.

Disney Television Animation and the artists who bring the show to life are working on a lot of different projects for Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Junior. Since the show is still being made, the episode numbers and other details are still a secret. Let’s wait and see what happens in the next few days.

Monsters at Work season 2 trailer

There isn’t a Monsters at Work season 2 trailer so far, but there is a trailer for the show’s announcement. In it, different characters from the kid’s comedy show say the word “two” in reference to season 2. You can watch that trailer up there until Monsters at Work season 2 gets a real trailer.

Where can I watch Monsters At Work Season 2?

When it comes out, each episode of season 2 will be shown once a week on the Disney TV channel and will also be available to stream on the Disney platform.

Monsters At Work everything else we know

Monsters, Inc. came out in 2001 and was well-received by critics. It also won a lot of awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The movie’s success led to a 3D re-release in 2012, a prequel called Monsters University in 2013, and now a TV show that takes place right after the movie. Monsters at Work’s first season came out in July 2021 with mixed reviews from critics and fans. Some said the show didn’t live up to the original movie, but others said it was still entertaining because it had a fun cast of characters.

The show is based on a Pixar movie, like Dug Days, which is based on the movie Up, and Cars on the Road, which is based on the Cars movies and will come out this fall. Monsters at Work, on the other hand, is not made by Pixar like other shows on the streaming platform. Instead, it is made by Disney Television Animation.