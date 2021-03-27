‘Montero’: Lil Nas X Claps Back at Critics

Following the discharge of his red-hot music video for “Montero (Name Me By Your Title),” Lil Nas X isn’t holding again relating to responding to haters on Twitter.

The video — which dropped on March 25 and is already trending No. 1 on YouTube — options the “Outdated City Street” singer pole dancing into hell and giving the satan a lap dance, which has precipitated backlash from conservative teams.

Alongside a video of Lil Nas X performing at an elementary college, one person wrote: “The system is focusing on youngsters. Lil Nas X’s fanbase is generally kids. They did the identical factor with Miley Cyrus after Hannah Montana.”

Lil Nas X then responded to the tweet, writing: “There was no system concerned. I made the choice to create the music video. I’m an grownup. I’m not gonna spend my whole profession making an attempt to cater to your kids. That’s your job.”

Lil Nas X stored the comebacks coming in response to a different since-deleted tweet, which claimed that Lil Nas X’s show of his sexuality is “destroying society.”

“There’s a mass capturing each week that our authorities does nothing to cease,” Lil Nas X wrote. “Me sliding down a CGI pole isn’t what’s destroying society.”

When the music video was launched, Lil Nas X penned a heartfelt word to his youthful self, during which he described his popping out journey. “I do know we promised to by no means come out publicly, I do know we promised to by no means be ‘that’ kind of homosexual individual, I do know we promised to die with the key, however this may open doorways for a lot of different queer folks to easily exist,” he wrote.

Drawing upon that letter, Lil Nas X tweeted at the critics to “keep mad.”

“I spent my whole teenage years hating myself due to the shit y’all preached would occur to me as a result of I used to be homosexual,” Lil Nas X wrote. “So I hope u are mad, keep mad, really feel the identical anger you train us to have in direction of ourselves.”

Regardless of the haters, Lil Nas X’s “Montero” video has additionally been met with love and assist from the LGBTQ+ group.

In a column, Selection‘s Adam B. Range praised the video, calling it monumental “to see a 21-year-old homosexual man categorical his sexuality on precisely the identical phrases — and at the identical degree of fame, success and media consideration — his straight counterparts have loved for many years.”

Watch the “Montero” video beneath.