Monterrey vs America: where and at what time to see the final of the Concacaf Champions League

The final in which both clubs faced each other victory was for Rayados (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The wait is finally over and Mexico will have a representative in the next Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Be Monterrey O America, but one of these clubs will travel to face the best teams from each confederation.

After a long process, they are finally in the final from the royals and the capital. The first come from throwing Cruz Azul, who was looking for the double, and the second beat the Philadelphia Union. Now it’s time to measure yourself at the BBVA Stadium, just one game away to see who is the best in the game. Concacaf Champions League.

The ball will begin to roll at the 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). Striped He is not going through the best moment of the season since he accumulates four defeats in a row, and for his coach, Javier Aguirre, winning the trophy is an opportunity to reverse the situation.

The fans of América showed their support when the club left for Nuevo León (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

Date: Thursday, October 28

Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Mexico City time)

Place: BBVA Stadium, Nuevo León

Transmission: The signal of the game will be through pay television. The channel Fox Sports will be in charge of transmitting the images of the collation.

The realities of both sets are opposite: on the one hand the Eagles arrive as brand new leaders of Grita México 2021, and labeled “favorites”; although, this may represent greater pressure at the time of the duel, as a disaster could represent a hard emotional blow to the club’s league aspirations.

Solari sent a message of admiration for Javier Aguirre (Photo: Jorge Mendoza / Reuters)

The team of The gang They seek vindication, that’s how he made it see the Basque: “We have this historic opportunity to reverse the entire situation in four daysWe have to work well, get mental, it is a different competition and we have to go for it, it is a final, the team is turning the page, the bitter drink of the fourth defeat in the League, the fourth consecutive defeat, there is no pretextWe are in a very bad league, ”said the strategist in a conference prior to the final.

America will try to earn its eighth star and remain the winningest club in the competition. For their part, the people of Monterrey you will want to become your fifth star. Both sets march undefeated in Concachampions finals, but today one of them will register his first runner-up.

Santiago Solari lives one of his best times as a strategist of the Azulcremas, Even in some media spheres the so-called “Solarism” is beginning to emerge, despite the fact that it has been criticized for various factors, including the pragmatic functioning of the team.

Aguirre’s position would be at risk if he lost the match against America (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The Argentine strategist took the time to recognize the work and career of Javier Aguirre and Rayados de Monterrey:

“I have a respect and admiration for Javier. I know his past here and also in Europe. For Javier, my utmost respect for what he is as a coach and his entire career, that it is not easy to be at the highest level for so long … We have the utmost respect for Monterrey as a rival, not only as a club, but because of its trajectory throughout the tournament. Reaching the finals is the culmination of a profitable process, “said Solari in a conference ahead of the game on Thursday.

In the last final that both teams met, Opening 2019, the Striped they came out victorious from the Aztec stadium through a dramatic shootout. On this occasion, the citizens of the capital will seek to take revenge, and snatch from the royals the option of removing the negative inertia that they drag.

