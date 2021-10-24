Monterrey vs Necaxa: where and when to watch matchday 14 in Liga MX

If the Rayados are victorious, they would rise to third place overall awaiting results. (Photo: Daniel Becerril / REUTERS) /

In action of the matchday 15 of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021, The team of Monterrey will receive a visit from Necaxa. The meeting will take place at BBVA Bancomer Stadium and you will see the clash of two teams that need a victory to achieve their objectives. The referee Luis Santander Aguirre will take the reins of the party.

The Rayados accumulate a negative streak of three consecutive defeats in Liga MX. The set led by Javier Aguirre has fallen before Juárez, León and Querétaro respectively, so they are in need of a favorable result next Saturday. If they were to win, they would rise to third place overall, awaiting other results. This would be something important for the team, considering that one of their goals was rank in the top four.

For their part, the Rays have not presented their best version. After 14 games, they are located in position 16 of the table. However, with the little difference between the teams, if they manage to score 3 points in their visit to the north, They will be able to get into the repechage zone.

Necaxa tied their last game against Toluca with a score of 1 – 1 (Photo: Twitter / @ClubNecaxa)

This match will be the prelude for Monterrey in the face of the final of Concachampions. Next Thursday, October 28, the team of the Basque Aguirre will face the America from Santiago Solari, single match that will define the champion of the zone, and the team that will represent Concacaf at Club World Cup. For this reason, it is thought that a victory at home would be a spirited message for striped players.

Place: BBVA Bancomer Stadium, Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Hour: 17:06 pm Central Mexico time.

TV: Like every match that Monterrey plays at home, the match will be broadcast by the signal of Fox Sports, chain that will transmit the actions live.

In their last matches, both teams have failed to achieve victory. In the first instance, Monterrey fell as a visitor to the white roosters 1 – 0, with a goal from Erik Vera. While Necaxa drew 1 – 1 with Toluca when they visited hell, the goals were scored by Alex Zendejas and of Oscar venegas respectively.

Regarding the capacity for this meeting, Monterrey announced that the stadium will open to 70% of its capacity.

Javier Aguirre will compete for his first title with Rayados next Thursday, October 28, against América. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



The last 3 occasions in which both teams saw each other, the matches ended in a draw, either one or two goals, so the parity between both teams is a reality. In fact, the tournament is so close that 6 points differentiate Monterrey (fifth place) from Necaxa (sixteenth place). While those from the north arrive with 20 units achieved, those from Aguascalientes accumulate 14.

The last time that one table prevailed over the other was in 2019, when Monterrey beat Necaxa 1 – 0 as a visitor. A previous occasion to that was a similar result, when those of the north prevailed 2 – 1 in the BBVA.

One fact that can play in favor of the locals is that the Rays have not been able to win as visitors, since in their last 15 away games, they have only registered one victory. However, now under the tutelage of Pablo Guede It seems that the team has raised its level.

It should be noted that this will be the first time that Aguirre and Guede face each other as strategists, so if the score is tilted for either of the two teams, it will be possible to talk about the first time that one coach prevailed over another.

KEEP READING:

Mazatlán vs Querétaro: where and when to see the opening match of matchday 15

Querétaro tips third defeat in a row to Monterrey, which is fourth

Liga MX: Querétaro defeated Monterrey 1-0 that fell to fourth place

FIFA authorities will visit Monterrey to assess the possible venue for the 2026 World Cup