Monterrey vs Tigres Liga MX Femenil: fans sold out tickets for the 2021 final

The sale of tickets for the second leg between rayadas and felinas began this Wednesday (Photo: Twitter / @Rayadas @TigresFemenil)

The popularity of the Liga MX Women it continues to increase as the tournaments and big games go by between the players of the different teams. Royal clubs have enjoyed notorious superiority since the creation of women’s football and in this Opening 2021 again Monterrey and Tigres will meet in the grand final of the contest.

The sale of tickets for the second leg between both squads It started this Wednesday, however, A few hours were enough for the fans to end up selling out their seats. Entries could be found through the page of Boletomovithe prices from 70 to 130 Mexican pesos. Despite the different protocols for COVID-19 established in the state of Nuevo León, the University Stadium will be crowded with almost 90% of its capacity.

The second leg of the grand final is scheduled for the next Monday, December 20 at the Volcano at 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). While the first match of the fight for the Liga MX Femenil championship will be played this Friday within the framework of the BBVA Stadium from the city of Monterrey.

Tigres Femenil beat América in the semifinals by an aggregate score of 5-2 (Photo: GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

In the tournament that is about to end, Tigres positioned itself as the absolute leader of the general table and as the only undefeated team in the competition, registering 47 units. For its part, the striped squad stayed very close and placed second with 44 points.

The rivalry between the northern teams has been disputed in the upper part of the women’s league, as the aforementioned squads have been constant protagonists in almost all tournaments. This will be the fifth final that Striped Y Felines They will play since the consolidation of women’s soccer in Mexico. Tigres has risen as monarch three times, while The gang He has once.

This will be the fifth final that Rayadas and Felinas will play since the consolidation of women’s soccer in Mexico (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



In the semifinals instance, the feline team led by Roberto Medina at times put his classification towards the final in jeopardy. They lost the first leg against América played at the Azteca Stadium with a score of 2-1. However, the offensive might of The amazon came out in the return match and they sentenced the tie by thrashing the Eagles 4-0.

With that overall result of 5-2, those of San Nicolás de los Garza completed their arrival at their seventh final of the Liga MX Femenil, consolidating itself as the most dominant squad in Mexico. In the next two games against their bitter rivals they will be looking for the three-time national football championship.

Las Rayadas will play their fifth final of the Liga Mx Femenil against Tigres (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAFemenil)

On the opposite side of the key, Las Rayadas they should have measured forces with Red and black from the Atlas. Those directed by the coach Eva Mirror They failed to feel comfortable for much of the semifinals, but in the end the quality of their squad came to the fore in the decisive moments.

Everything seemed aimed for the elimination of the Monterrey squad, however, a tremendous shot from Diana Evangelista recorded a 2-1 lead in the return game, moving the overall score to 2-2, which would no longer change for the rest of the match. This tie in the 180 minutes ended by give the pass to the Rayadas thanks the best position on the table.

Everything is ready for the Liga MX Femenil to once again present a great show, which has been a constant in most of the games for the title dispute.

