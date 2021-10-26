Montevideo expects to receive about 100,000 Brazilians for the South American and Libertadores finals

The National Secretary of Sports, Sebastián Bauza said that there is the intention that during the finals 90% of the capacity of the Centenario Stadium will be enabled (EFE / Federico Anfitti)



For the first final, that of the South American Cup, on Saturday, November 20 between Atletico Paranaense and Bragantino, between 20,000 and 25,000 people. In the second, that of the Copa Libertadores, on Saturday November 27 between Palmeiras and Flamengo, they expect “no less than 60.000 a 80.000″.

These are the figures that tourism will handle in the city of Montevideo during the finals of both cups, according to the Director of Tourism of the Montevideo City Council (IM), Fernando Amado. Assured Telemundo that the expected tourists are Brazilian and that, in total, it is estimated that they will reach 100,000.

“A November in full steam. It is a great challenge that we have as a country and as a tourist destination and capital ”, said Amado. “There will be 200 countries watching the final. There will be colored hints of Montevideo left and right. It is a great opportunity for the city to sell itself and to show itself to the world”He added.

During the interview, he was asked about the measures to be carried out by the Montevideo City Council regarding waste collection and avoiding transport congestion. According to Amado, the commune has been working on it for months and that, in the coming days, they will announce the “package of measures” to be adopted by the departmental government.

To enter both the country and the Centennial Stadium, the complete vaccination scheme against covid-19 will be necessary REUTERS / Carla Carniel

On the other hand, the National Secretary of Sports, Sebastián Bauza told Telemundo that there is an intention that during the finals it will be enabled 90% of the capacity of the Centenario Stadium, where both finals will take place.

However, the people who will be able to see the finals, and who will be able to enter Uruguay, They must be immunized against covid-19. You must have two doses of any vaccine given more than fifteen days ago.

Doubts about prices

“Beloved, do not be so” crocreta “between 60 and 80 thousand brasucas that you are scamming. Did you mistake your perfume? With the value of the tickets and the fanfare of the hotels and aindamais hopefully if they come 20 or 30 thousand that would already be a good figure also you forgot the capacity of 60% max. 42 thousand ”, said one of the responses to the interview on Twitter.

There is a doubt, disseminated through social networks, regarding attendance at the finals after the ticket prices.

Palmeiras’ own midfielder, Verdão Dudu, questioned on Tuesday a Conmebol publication (which is no longer available) in which ticket prices were revealed. “Admission is very expensive, it has to be cheaper,” said the Brazilian.

Even, both Palmeiras and Flamengo fan clubs were upset by the prices on social media. Tickets for the Copa Libertadores start at 200 dollars and go up to 650. The cheapest ticket, due to the depreciation suffered by the Brazilian real against the dollar, is equivalent to a monthly minimum wage in that country.

“It is inadmissible that a South American tournament, with countries with low purchasing power, third world countries, where hunger reigns, have that cost for the fan ”, published the Green Spot of Sao Paulo (fans of Palmeiras), in his account on Instagram.

On the other hand, Raça Rubro-negra (a fan of Flamengo) published a statement on Twitter that says, “in a further step towards permanent exclusion of fans from South American courts, the entity stipulates prices that go beyond those established in the world, even in the main European competition “.

In addition to the cost of the tickets, those who travel to see the finals must add the cost of transportation, lodging and food. Currently, the prices of apartment rentals in Montevideo, for that weekend, go from $ 900 to $ 5,000 for two days.

