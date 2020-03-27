Montreux Jazz Festival Posts Dozens of Free Concerts Online: James Brown, Johnny Cash, Raconteurs

The Montreux Jazz Festival right now introduced the unique digital launch of greater than 50 legendary live shows from its 54-year historical past, together with James Brown, Johnny Money, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Run-DMC, the Raconteurs, Alanis Morissette, Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Korn, The Raconteurs and lots of extra. The performances can be found to stream in full free of cost (for the primary month) through Stingray Qello.

View the live shows right here.

The discharge of the uncommon performances, is spearheaded by Montreux Media Ventures, the media firm and subsidiary of Montreux Jazz Festival, which launched in December 2019.

Mathieu Jaton, CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival, mentioned, “We’re excited to convey the magic of Montreux Jazz Festival into folks’s properties, making that distinctive ambiance and people unrivalled moments obtainable on-demand. We hope that, throughout these tough occasions, followers can take pleasure in these live shows as a reminder of the sense of group the pageant fostered for over 50 years.”

The pageant crew has deliberate to unveil this 12 months’s lineup right now, however “given the distinctive circumstances all are at present going through, this announcement is postponed, and a brand new date will likely be communicated as quickly as doable,” it mentioned within the announcement. The pageant is scheduled for July 3-18.

“Involved by the seriousness of the scenario and conscious of its evolution, the Festival administration is carefully assessing developments along with each the authorities and people concerned within the organisation of the occasion. So far, the holding of the Festival, from Three to 18 July 2020, is just not compromised. The Festival crew is subsequently persevering with its work, in hope and humility, to allow this 12 months’s Festival to occur below the very best circumstances.”