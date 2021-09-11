“Monumental robbery”: boxing specialists criticized Oscar Valdez’s controversial triumph

The Mexican won by unanimous decision (Photo: Twitter / @ SC_ESPN)

Oscar Valdez, in a controversial fight against Robson Conception, retained the Super Feather title of the World Boxing Council (WBC), but not everyone was satisfied with this unanimous decision made by the judges.

Sports experts demonstrated on social networks and criticized this triumph involved in controversy not only for the result, but for the entire process to reach the confrontation on September 10, because Valdez allegedly tested positive for doping days earlier.

Before all this scenario, David Faitelson assured that they saved the Mexican boxer on two occasions: doping and tonight’s victory, situations that it detracts from credibility won in previous fights, where he showed his quality.

“They return to ‘save’ Oscar Valdéz … In the week, it was a ‘positive doping’. Tonight, from the judges’ cards … Retains the WBC super featherweight title. He loses part of the credibility he had gained before Miguel Berchelt… ”, wrote the sports analyst of the chain ESPN.

The ESPN analyst also assured that Valdez’s victory was due to the business that boxing represents (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

Later he pointed out the presumably true reason that gave Valdez the victory. It’s about the big business that boxing is, which, according to Faitelson, helped Valdez Fierro up the ring, because in his opinion he did not win the fight.

“Boxing is a malevolent” game of interests “… When you are about to decompose a” business “, its most greedy and also shameful part intervenes … Oscar Valdéz did not win tonight …”, He detailed.

Who joined the accusations was Fernando Schwartz. From his Twitter profile he commented on the entire fight, but in the end, after knowing the result, he pounced on the Mexican and said it was a robbery.

117-110. 115-112. 2 cards and they give the victory to @ oscarvaldez56 MONUMENTAL THEFT”Wrote the sports journalist.

Specialists assured that the fight was a robbery (Photo: Twitter / @ fersch_4)

His attacks continued and he pointed out that on Friday night boxing lost due to the way in which Valdez kept his scepter, because, in his opinion, justice did not help Conceicao, who could only smile mockingly after losing this long-awaited rematch.

Also the communicator Omar Ramirez Lickie He repudiated the decision of the judges at the stadium in Tucson, Arizona, in the United States, and called the Mexican’s victory “ridiculous.”

“No no no! What a GREAT ROBBERY. They give the ridiculously victory to Óscar Valdez against Robson Conceição, 117-110, 115-112, 115-112… Regrettable! Boxing doesn’t need this”He shared.

In addition, they mentioned that the decision only hurts boxing and its fans (Photo: Twitter / @ eluckie_)

Some other users also expressed their opinion on the subject and stressed that the victory did not make sense because most of the fight was taken by the Brazilian boxer, which with various combinations severely damaged the Aztec, to the point of leaving his face totally swollen and bruised.

“Ridiculous ruling, Ridiculous cards, Ridiculous judges. Oscar Valdez did not win today, it makes no sense to say the same thing over and over again. But the judges continue, with impunity, taking the card resolved from home, ”said Leo Benatar Boxeo (@LeoBEnatar), who identifies himself as a boxing commentator in his profile.

“Failures like tonight’s favor of Oscar Valdez against Robson Conceicao keep people away from boxing. They are a total disgusting. The behavior of the Arizona Athletic Commission with everything that happened (from the Valdez doping to the ruling) is a total shame, ”said Juan Moreno (@ juanmoreno95), a journalist from TyC Sports.

Finally, there were also some who blamed Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez of “buying referees” to give victory to the boxers who belong to his Canel Team.

