Moody’s downgrades Formula One’s outlook to negative

Credit score standing firm Moody’s modified System One’s outlook to unfavorable from certain on Thursday to replicate the impact of the coronavirus catastrophe on a sport however to race in 2020.
12 minutes in the past
Sports activities
Go away a remark
Credit score standing firm Moody’s modified System One’s outlook to unfavorable from certain on Thursday to replicate the impact of the coronavirus catastrophe on a sport however to race in 2020.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment