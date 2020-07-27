Moon Chae Won And Lee Joon Gi Are Loving Parents Worried About Their Daughter In “Flower Of Evil”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Flower of Evil” has shared new stills of Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won as doting dad and mom.

“Flower of Evil” will observe the story of Baek Hee Sung (performed by Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Won (performed by Moon Chae Won). As a detective, Cha Ji Won begins to develop suspicious of her husband, and the couple is finally pressured to confront a darkish reality they by no means wished to face.

Baek Hee Sung is a household man who takes on many of the obligations at residence in an effort to make life simpler for his spouse, a busy detective. Though Cha Ji Won is brimming with sharp deductions and investigative abilities in the case of her job, she is easygoing and relaxed when she’s together with her husband and their daughter Baek Eun Ha (performed by Jung Search engine optimisation Yeon).

The brand new stills present Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Won speeding to their daughter, who has a nosebleed after a combat with one other youngster. Cha Ji Won’s face is stuffed with fear as she appears over her daughter’s face, whereas Baek Hee Sung has a agency however decided smile on his face as he will get up. The second displays the 2 dad and mom’ love for his or her youngster, a second that contrasts with the strain that can come sooner or later as Baek Hee Sung’s world begins to crumble.

“Flower of Evil” is ready to premiere on July 29 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible on Viki.

Try a spotlight reel for the drama beneath!

