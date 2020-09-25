Moon Chae Won Describes Her Experience Filming “Flower Of Evil,” Working With Lee Joon Gi, And More

After the finale of tvN’s in style drama “Flower of Evil” on September 23, Moon Chae Won talked about her time engaged on the present in an interview.

“I feel I put my coronary heart into this mission extra so than every other work,” she stated. “I used to be very keen on it, and so I did my finest to painting the function of Cha Ji Won and her feelings as in truth as doable. That’s why it was an exhausting and tough course of partly, however I’m glad as a result of the tip outcome was rewarding since I did my finest. I’m grateful to all of the forged and crew, however I’m significantly grateful to Director Kim Chul Kyu. When he hugged me after the tip of filming, it felt very bittersweet so I cried rather a lot.”

Within the drama, Moon Chae Won carried out the function of Cha Ji Won, who was decided to seek out out the actual identification of the husband she’d cherished for 14 years, performed by Lee Joon Gi. The actress was requested to explain her character and share how she ready for the function.

She stated, “I feel that Ji Won is somebody who’s the identical inside and outside. She’s sincere about her feelings and she or he’s very aware of how treasured individuals are. So I feel that once I was getting ready for the function, I attempted to develop into somebody like her. Whereas I used to be appearing, I put an emphasis on attempting to painting how honest she is.”

The drama got here to a profitable conclusion, recording its highest rankings within the finale. When requested if she’d felt the good response from viewers to the drama and her character, she stated, “I noticed via feedback and the realtime reactions that lots of people have been loving the drama, however I used to be touched much more once I noticed our followers’ assist posts and posts about their ideas. I used to be actually grateful, as a result of the nice and cozy assist from our followers gave me a lot energy.”

When requested if it was arduous to painting the various altering feelings of her character, Moon Chae Won replied with fun, “I anticipated because the planning phases that it could be tough, because it was stated that Ji Won would ‘undergo a rollercoaster of adjustments in emotion.’ Nonetheless, as soon as I used to be really appearing, it was harder and exhausting than I’d imagined. That’s as a result of Ji Won’s adjustments in emotion have been extra dynamic and I put numerous thought into convey that in a convincing strategy to the viewers. I used to be glad that all that tough work created good scenes.”

The interviewer identified that Moon Chae Won was usually seen in behind-the-scenes movies repeating her strains, and she or he’d ended up getting rave opinions for her portrayal of Cha Ji Won.

Moon Chae Won responded that she’d learn the script for “Flower of Evil” extra than every other work as a result of she needed to know the general move of the present and her character’s emotions as finest she may. “That’s why I used to be capable of immerse myself extra within the character of Ji Won,” she stated. “I’m grateful as a result of I feel that’s why I obtained good opinions for my efficiency.”

The actress was additionally requested about working along with her co-star Lee Joon Gi. “Lee Joon Gi is an extrovert and I are usually introverted,” she stated. “Of course, I’m additionally extroverted at occasions, however we’re a bit totally different in our personalities. Regardless of that, it was at all times nice to behave with Lee Joon Gi. I received numerous energy from his vivid power on set, so Joon Gi was a fantastic companion. I feel we grew to become a bit nearer than we have been earlier than via this mission.”

When requested to share any anecdotes she may need from the set or favourite scenes from the drama, Moon Chae Won stated, “My co-stars who performed my colleagues on the Kangsoo police station have been so filled with power and enjoyable, so I loved each second that I spent appearing with them.” She shared that there have been many occasions once they’d trigger bloopers as a result of they have been laughing so arduous, and she or he added, “I generally smile to myself once I consider these occasions.”

Moon Chae Won was requested to share what she thinks occurs after the “Flower of Evil” finale. She replied, “I feel they’ll reside fortunately, as a result of Hyun Soo and Ji Won shouldn’t really feel any extra ache or unhappiness.”

The actress stated, “I really feel like I used to be in a contented and lengthy dream whereas I used to be filming ‘Flower of Evil.’” She wrapped up the interview by saying to followers of the present, “Thanks for loving ‘Flower of Evil.’ I feel it’s been an much more rewarding expertise due to all of your love. I hope you’ll be wholesome and really feel comfortable.”

Watch “Flower of Evil” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)