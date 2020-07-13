Moon Chae Won Is A Loving Mother And Wife At Home But Determined Detective At Work In “Flower Of Evil”

tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Flower of Evil” has shared new stills of Moon Chae Won!

“Flower of Evil” is a thriller starring Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Won (performed by Moon Chae Won). As a detective, Cha Ji Won begins to develop suspicious of her husband, and the couple is in the end compelled to confront a darkish reality they by no means wished to face.

In the drama, Moon Chae Won completely portrays the contrasting traits of her character Cha Ji Won, who switches backwards and forwards between being an affectionate mom and spouse and a talented detective. When she’s dwelling, her face is lit up with heat and pleasure as she dotingly smiles at her relations. Nevertheless, at work, she showcases sharp charisma and fast wit as she faces varied murder circumstances.

Regardless of her grim job the place she has to face demise and ugly truths, Cha Ji Won nonetheless appears to be like on the world in a optimistic gentle, because of her pleased household who at all times waits for her at dwelling. Nevertheless, her security web will break when she discovers that her husband is probably not who she thinks he’s.

The manufacturing employees of “Flower of Evil” said, “Not like her delicate look, Moon Chae Won is an actress who has the facility to overwhelm her environment along with her sturdy method and sharp eyes. She additionally works arduous to specific the complexities of Cha Ji Won. That’s how a lot coronary heart and soul she places into her position.”

“Flower of Evil” premieres on July 29 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

Watch a teaser under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)