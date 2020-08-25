Moon Chae Won Seeks Out Lee Joon Gi, Seo Hyun Woo, And Jang Hee Jin For Answers In “Flower Of Evil”

tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Flower of Evil” has shared new stills of Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin, and Seo Hyun Woo gathering in a single place, all hiding their true intentions from one another.

“Flower of Evil” is a suspenseful thriller starring Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung, a person who hides his previous as Do Hyun Soo and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Won (performed by Moon Chae Won). As a detective, Cha Ji Won begins to suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer, and the couple is in the end compelled to confront a darkish reality they by no means needed to face.

Spoilers

The upcoming episode of “Flower of Evil” will carry new twists and turns as Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won) interrupts the key plans of Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi), Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin), and Kim Moo Jin (Seo Hyun Woo) by paying them a go to.

The brand new stills present Cha Ji Won questioning the clues left on the window pane in entrance of her. On the surface, she has no motive to imagine why her husband, Do Hae Soo, the daughter of a serial killer, and Kim Moo Jin, a reporter chasing after exclusives, would meet up for something, not to mention to work collectively.

Nevertheless, the reality is that Cha Ji Won is properly conscious that her husband Baek Hee Sung is definitely Do Hyun Soo, who’s being suspected of being behind the Yeonju serial murders, and that the true killer is elsewhere. She is pretending to know nothing as she scopes the trio out. Not realizing this, Kim Moo Jin and Do Hae Soo’s eyes are filled with nerves, and even Do Hyun Soo is attempting to maintain his cool however finally ends up wanting awkward. Cha Ji Won trains her sharp gaze on them as she searches for solutions.

How all the things performs out between the 4 characters will likely be revealed within the upcoming episode of “Flower of Evil,” which is able to air on August 26 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the newest episode under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)