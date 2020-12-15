Moon Ga Young And ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Can’t Help But Gaze At Each Other While Studying In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched new stills of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young!

Primarily based on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems to be. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal via love.

Spoilers

In the earlier broadcast, Lee Su Ho was unfriendly in direction of make-up “goddess” Lim Ju Gyeong, however he began to open up and act extra pleasant in direction of Lim Ju Gyeong together with her naked face. Close to the top of the episode, Lee Su Ho made viewers’ hearts flutter when he appeared to avoid wasting “goddess” Lim Ju Gyeong from being caught together with her naked face. Viewers are curious to seek out out if Lee Su Ho has caught on to the key fact of Lim Ju Gyeong’s makeover.

The newly launched stills present Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho finding out collectively. As Lee Su Ho tutors Lim Ju Gyeong, the 2 take turns one another with the identical pose as in the event that they’re subconsciously mirroring each other. Moreover, viewers can’t assist however really feel excited by the nonetheless by which Lee Su Ho can’t take his gaze off of Lim Ju Gyeong.

Since Lee Su Ho is an clever however cold-hearted determine who gained’t even trouble to spare one second for another person, viewers are curious to study why he’s finding out with Lim Ju Gyeong and why he can’t assist however stare at her.

The following episode of “True Magnificence” airs on December 16 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles on Viki beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)