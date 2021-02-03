Moon Ga Young And ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Share A Heart-Fluttering Reunion In “True Magnificence”

With two episodes remaining till its finale, tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched new breathtaking stills of Moon Ga Young and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo!

Based mostly on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by means of love.

Spoilers

In final week’s broadcast, Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho shared a candy date collectively after they revealed to their associates that they had been relationship. Nonetheless, Lee Su Ho all of the sudden left for america after he obtained information that his father Lee Joo Heon (Jung Joon Ho) had collapsed from a mind hemorrhage. Two years later, Lim Ju Gyeong and Han Search engine optimisation Jun (Hwang In Yeop) had been proven collectively, elevating questions on the path of the three individuals’s romance.

The newly launched stills depict Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho going through one another as they expertise the primary snow collectively. Lim Ju Gyeong appears bewildered as if she’s unable to imagine that Lee Su Ho is true in entrance of her eyes. Equally, Lee Su Ho’s gaze trembles as he stands frozen in shock. Affection and shock turn into intertwined as they appear into one another’s eyes, making a heart-fluttering however tense environment.

This will likely be Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho’s first reunion in two years. Viewers are curious to seek out out whether or not the gorgeous falling snow within the background is hinting at a trigger for celebration or a tragic farewell. The quite a few locks promising of affection within the background appear to characterize the viewers’ hopes for the 2 of them to have a cheerful and romantic ending collectively.

The second to final episode of “True Magnificence” airs on February 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

