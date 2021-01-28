Moon Ga Young And Cha Eun Woo Are A Picture-Perfect Couple During Seaside Date In “True Magnificence”

Moon Ga Young and Cha Eun Woo are fortunately in love in tvN’s “True Magnificence”!

Based mostly on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by means of love.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Lim Ju Gyeong overcame her trauma about her look. When she went right into a panic after a photograph of her naked face was leaked, Lee Su Ho tried to cheer her up by appearing cute and gave her braveness with the phrases, “You’re a stronger individual than you suppose.” At this, Lim Ju Gyeong went to high school with none make-up on and went public about her relationship with Lee Su Ho. Close to the top of the episode, Lee Su Ho kissed Lim Ju Gyeong on the brow in entrance of everybody, signaling the start of their public relationship.

Forward of the following episode, “True Magnificence” revealed stills of the couple having fun with a date on the seaside. They snap a photograph along with the glimmering sea as their background, and so they maintain arms as they fortunately stroll alongside the seaside sporting broad smiles. The love of their eyes as they have a look at one one other makes even the viewers’ hearts flutter.

Episode 14 is about to air on January 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

