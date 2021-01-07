General News

Moon Ga Young And Cha Eun Woo Share A Sweet Moment In “True Magnificence”

January 7, 2021
1 Min Read

“True Magnificence” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

Based mostly on successful webtoon, the drama is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by means of love.

In the brand new photos, the 2 are spending time collectively on the comedian ebook cafe. Lee Su Ho pats Lim Ju Gyeong’s head whereas gazing warmly at her, and he or she seems stunned by the sudden gesture.

The stills draw curiosity for the way Su Ho and Ju Gyeong’s relationship will progress in episode 7 of “True Magnificence,” which airs on January 6 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Whereas ready, meet up with the drama under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.