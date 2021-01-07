Moon Ga Young And Cha Eun Woo Share A Sweet Moment In “True Magnificence”

“True Magnificence” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

Based mostly on successful webtoon, the drama is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by means of love.

In the brand new photos, the 2 are spending time collectively on the comedian ebook cafe. Lee Su Ho pats Lim Ju Gyeong’s head whereas gazing warmly at her, and he or she seems stunned by the sudden gesture.

The stills draw curiosity for the way Su Ho and Ju Gyeong’s relationship will progress in episode 7 of “True Magnificence,” which airs on January 6 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Whereas ready, meet up with the drama under:

