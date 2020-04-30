Moon Ga Young And Kim Dong Wook Experience Shift In Their Relationship In “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence”

Bother appears to be brewing for Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young in “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence.”

The drama tells the story of reports anchor Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) and his romance with rising star Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young). Whereas he has hyperthymesia, permitting him to recollect each reminiscence intimately, she has forgotten a few of her most essential reminiscences as a psychological protection mechanism.

Spoiler

The ending of the earlier episode had Search engine marketing Yeon (Lee Joo Bin)’s stalker seem in entrance of Yeo Ha Jin. Consequently, she regained all of her reminiscences and viewers are curious to see how this may impression her romance with Lee Jung Hoon.

The brand new stills that had been launched present a totally totally different air between Lee Jung Hoon and Yeo Ha Jin. She has her again to him and he tries to carry on to her with desperation in his eyes. She is on the verge of tears, and it stays to be seen what occurred between them to carry them so far.

The manufacturing employees of “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence” said, “Right this moment, there can be an enormous shift within the relationship between Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young’s characters. All secrets and techniques between them can be uncovered in a quick tempo that can be thrilling to observe. Please anticipate it.”

The upcoming episode of “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence” will air at 8:55 p.m. KST on April 30.

Meet up with the newest episode beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)