Moon Ga Young And Kim Seon Ho Reunite As New Models For Outdoor Brand

February 4, 2021
1 Min Read

Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young proceed to show their rising reputation!

On February 4, it was introduced that they’ve been chosen as new fashions for the eco-friendly outside life-style model nau.

A supply of the model commented, “We are going to develop various campaigns so as to specific eco-friendliness in a enjoyable and pleasing manner with Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young.”

The 2 actors beforehand met as love pursuits within the 2019 drama “Welcome to Waikiki 2,” and so they have continued to indicate their heat friendship. Each have been displaying explosive reputation lately following Kim Seon Ho’s function in “Begin-Up” and Moon Ga Young’s function in “True Magnificence.”

As “True Magnificence” involves a detailed, Moon Ga Young is presently in talks for the tvN drama “Hyperlink” (working title). Kim Seon Ho was additionally in talks for “Hyperlink” however has since additionally been revealed to be contemplating a task in “Mr. Hong” (working title).

Watch Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young in “Welcome to Waikiki 2”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

