Moon Ga Young Goes Overboard With Her Makeup In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s upcoming rom-com “True Magnificence” launched new stills of Moon Ga Young!

Based mostly on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems to be. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by love.

In the drama, Moon Ga Young stars as Lim Ju Gyeong, a highschool pupil who turns right into a “goddess” with make-up and refuses to be seen with out it. She is a shiny and energetic character who overcomes her insecurities and restores her vanity with the facility of make-up.

In the newly launched stills, Lim Ju Gyeong stands in a darkened room with a stunning look. Her eyes are emphasised with extreme smoky eye make-up, and her cheeks glow pink as a result of overuse of fiery blush. Her pink lips match her cheeks, and together with her hair down, she seems to be like somebody from a horror film.

That is really one in every of Lim Ju Gyeong’s first makes an attempt to show right into a goddess utilizing make-up. These images trace that she didn’t turn out to be an knowledgeable on make-up in a single day, and her cute however alarming look exhibits her clumsy makes an attempt to rework her seems to be.

In one interview, Moon Ga Young stated, “Lim Ju Gyeong experiences many trials and errors within the first episode earlier than changing into very educated about make-up. I actually loved filming this course of, and I ponder what the viewers will give it some thought.”

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and can be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

