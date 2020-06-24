Moon Ga Young In Talks Along With Cha Eun Woo For Drama Based On Hit Webtoon “True Magnificence”

Moon Ga Young and Cha Eun Woo could also be uniting for a brand new drama!

On June 23, an trade consultant reported that Moon Ga Young might be taking part in the feminine lead within the drama adaptation of the favored webtoon “True Magnificence.” In response to the report, her company KeyEast Leisure commented, “Moon Ga Young obtained a suggestion to star within the new tvN drama ‘True Magnificence’ and is positively contemplating the supply.”

“True Magnificence” is a narrative of a younger lady who doesn’t wish to be caught with out make-up on, and she or he experiences a heart-fluttering love story with a person who’s the one one who is aware of what her naked face seems like. Moon Ga Young has obtained a suggestion to play the feminine lead Im Joo Kyung. It was beforehand revealed in April that ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is in talks to play the male lead Lee Su Ho.

“True Magnificence” might be directed by Kim Sang Hyub, who has led “The King Loves” and “Extraordinary You,” and written by Lee Si Eun of the “Impolite Miss Young Ae” sequence.

