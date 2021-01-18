Moon Ga Young Joins Kim Seon Ho In Talks For New Fantasy Romance Drama

Up to date January 18 KST:

Moon Ga Young’s company has confirmed that she is in talks to star in “Hyperlink” (working title)!

On January 18, a consultant of KeyEast responded to the studies of her casting by stating, “Moon Ga Young is at present in talks to seem in ‘Hyperlink.’”

Kim Seon Ho, who beforehand starred reverse Moon Ga Young in JTBC’s “Welcome to Waikiki 2,” can be at present in talks to star within the drama as male lead Eun Gye Hoon.

Keep tuned for additional updates!

Supply (1)

Unique Article:

After stealing hearts in “True Magnificence,” Moon Ga Young could also be starring in one other tvN drama for her subsequent position!

On January 18, Korean information outlet Sports activities Chosun reported that in line with an trade insider, Moon Ga Young had determined to seem within the tvN drama “Hyperlink” (working title) for her subsequent challenge.

A mixture of fantasy, romance, and thriller, “Hyperlink” is described as a drama a few man who instantly begins feeling all of the feelings skilled by a sure girl. The drama will comply with the story that unfolds as he unexpectedly begins going via all of her pleasure, sorrow, and ache collectively along with her.

Moon Ga Young is claimed to be starring within the drama as Noh Da Hyun, a girl who’s unfortunate in all facets of her life. After she meets Eun Gye Hoon, the person who lives throughout from her, she learns that he has been sharing all of her feelings up till now with out her consciousness or permission—and that the 2 are linked by a destiny of which she had been utterly unaware.

“Hyperlink” can be helmed by director Noh Sang Hoon and author Kwon Ki Young, who beforehand labored collectively on the 2015 drama “I Keep in mind You.”

Are you excited to doubtlessly see Moon Ga Young star on this new drama?

In the meantime, watch Moon Ga Young in “True Magnificence” with subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and take a look at “I Keep in mind You” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)