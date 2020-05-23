Moon Ga Young Talks About Acting With Kim Dong Wook And Kim Seul Gi In “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence” + Shares Plans For Her Character’s Instagram Account

Moon Ga Young shared how a lot her newest drama “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” meant to her in a latest interview with Ilgan Sports activities.

“I felt actually disenchanted when this drama ended,” she stated. “It was tough to say goodbye, possibly as a result of I’d change into actually shut with the employees. On set, the individuals had been all so good and thoughtful. I used to be so comfortable whereas filming. They set every part up in order that we might be fully free.”

When requested if she had been mates with Kim Dong Wook earlier than the present, she defined, “We met for the primary time whereas engaged on this drama. He’s very shy so it was awkward at first. However as soon as we bought nearer, I discovered that he could be very cute and he jokes round lots. I believe our chemistry appeared good as soon as we bought shut. He at all times reacted to me nicely and guided me.”

Kim Dong Wook received the Daesang (grand prize) on the 2019 MBC Drama Awards for his efficiency in “Particular Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo.” Moon Ga Young was requested if she felt strain over starring alongside a Daesang-winning actor.

“In case your accomplice is a Daesang-winner actor, then why would there be something to fret about?” she replied. “I felt reassured. Since I knew that he’s an ideal actor, once I came upon that we’d be working collectively, I felt very relieved. I discovered lots from him.”

Moon Ga Young’s character Yeo Ha Jin in “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence” is an actress who’s a well-liked influencer on social media. To go together with her position, Moon Ga Young personally ran an Instagram account for her character.

“Beforehand, IU and Kim Hye Soo made social media accounts for his or her characters,” she commented. “After I first met with the director, I stated it appeared like it might be enjoyable to start out an account for Ha Jin, and I gave it a whole lot of thought up till the premiere. Fortunately, many individuals had been so I made one. It was enjoyable as a result of I bought reactions straight away in actual time.”

She additionally shared, “I’ve a whole lot of behind-the-scenes photographs that I wasn’t capable of submit but and I really feel unhappy about saying goodbye to Ha Jin. I plan to add pictures at times, like I’m somebody who’s on the market current someplace.”

Moon Ga Young was requested to explain what it was that made her character appear charming to her.

“I used to be envious of how she spoke with no filter and was trustworthy about her emotions,” she stated. “I used to be envious partially as a result of as an actress, it’s not straightforward to stay like that.”

“Aside from that, a whole lot of me was mirrored in her,” she stated. “In specific, that confirmed lots in scenes the place I used to be with Kim Seul Gi.”

The interviewer stated that they actually appeared like sisters. “I actually, actually love her,” she responded. “We labored collectively so nicely. I used to be aiming for the Finest Couple award. Even once I was feeling drained out bodily, she was the explanation I loved going to set.”

In addition, Moon Ga Young shared her private ideas on destiny. “I do consider in destiny, however I believe that I make my very own destiny too,” she stated. “I don’t suppose that issues will simply come to me if I wait. I believe that each being an actress and dealing on ‘Discover Me in Your Reminiscence’ have additionally been destiny for me.”

Watch the finale of “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)