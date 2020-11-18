Moon Ga Young Talks About Her “True Magnificence” Character And Working With Cha Eun Woo And Hwang In Yeob

Moon Ga Young talked about her new function in tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “True Magnificence”!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy a few lady named Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young) who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will star within the drama as Lee Su Ho, a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob will play Han Website positioning Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Moon Ga Young revealed that she had chosen to star in “True Magnificence” as a result of she may really feel a brilliant power from the mission. She defined, “Since Lim Ju Gyeong is a brand new form of character I’ve but to fulfill, I had the mindset of desirous to tackle the problem.”

The actress commented, “Since Lim Ju Gyeong is a personality who can journey throughout completely different genres, her attraction is that I can painting her freely. She’ll even have motion scenes, so please sit up for Lim Ju Gyeong’s efficiency.”

On her similarities along with her character, Moon Ga Young revealed that the 2 each had a definitive style in music. Nonetheless, the actress defined that she is the sort to fret and have a variety of ideas whereas Lim Ju Gyeong has a really brilliant and optimistic persona.

Moon Ga Young revealed, “In episode 1, Ju Gyeong goes via a variety of trial and error earlier than she turns into remarkably expert in make-up. We had a enjoyable time filming this course of, so I’m curious to learn how the viewers will see this.”

The actress additionally talked about her “True Magnificence” co-stars. She shared, “Cha Eun Woo has a tsundere (having chilly outward habits whereas really being heat and caring on the within) attraction, and Hwang In Yeob has a captivating voice. I’m having an fulfilling time filming with the 2 of them.”

Moon Ga Young commented, “‘True Magnificence’ can be a relatable, lovable, and heart-fluttering drama that paints the issues, transformations, and development that everybody goes via at the least as soon as of their teenagers as they change into an grownup.” She added, “Please look out for a way every of the figures will overcome their rising pains to mature.” Lastly, Moon Ga Young requested viewers to sit up for the drama.

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and can be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath!

