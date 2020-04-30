Moon Ga Young Thanks Close Friend Kim Yoo Jung For Supporting “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence”

Moon Ga Young thanked shut buddy Kim Yoo Jung for displaying help for her drama!

On April 30, Moon Ga Young took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Thanks, Ms. Saet Byul from the comfort retailer within the neighborhood over. I like you.”

In the pictures, she is standing in entrance of a espresso truck despatched to the set of “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence.” The banners learn, “Immediately is one other day of falling for Ha Jin [Moon Ga Young’s character’s name]. Moon Ga Young is so pretty. From Kim Yoo Jung, Saet Byul from the comfort retailer within the neighborhood over,” and “I help the forged and crew of ‘Discover Me In Your Reminiscence.’ Good luck!”

Moon Ga Young and Kim Yoo Jung have been shut since they started their careers as baby actors. Moon Ga Young at the moment seems in MBC’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence” and Kim Yoo Jung is at the moment making ready for her upcoming SBS drama “Comfort Retailer Saet Byul” (literal title) with Ji Chang Wook.

