Moon Ga Young Thanks “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence” For Giving Her Self-Confidence + Reveals Type Of Role She Wants To Play

Moon Ga Young just lately participated in a pictorial and interview with Dazed Korea!

In the interview, Moon Ga Young spoke about her latest function in “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence,” saying that it was a drama that got here to her throughout a time when she was feeling exhausted and low in self-confidence. “It was an enormous assist to me,” she stated, revealing her affection for the drama.

Moon Ga Young added that she acquired compliments saying that the drama set her up for fulfillment as an actress in her twenties. “I feel the ‘me’ now’s the ‘me’ that I dreamed of once I was a baby,” she mirrored. Nevertheless, she added that she wouldn’t let herself be affected by such compliments, saying, “It makes me take into consideration my sense of duty for and my satisfaction in my profession.”

Moreover, the actress revealed how she is aware of when she must take a break. “After being so busy with filming, there are occasions once I simply wish to learn books. This can be a signal that I must relaxation,” she defined. She named George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” as a e book that she has been studying just lately.

Moon Ga Young additionally talked concerning the sort of character she needs to play. “I wish to act in a task that fits my age,” she stated. “Since I can’t flip again time, I feel it’s an excellent stroke of luck to act in a task that fits me nicely. I wish to depart a pure impression of myself.”

Moon Ga Young’s full editorial and interview might be accessible within the July problem of Dazed Korea.

In the meantime, watch Moon Ga Young in “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)