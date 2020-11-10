Moon Ga Young Transforms Into Barefaced High School Student In New Drama “True Magnificence”

tvN’s upcoming drama “True Magnificence” has launched extra stills of Moon Ga Young as Lim Ju Gyeong!

Primarily based on a preferred webtoon of the identical title, the romantic comedy is about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), a cheerful and optimistic highschool scholar who makes use of make-up to take care of her insecurities about her look. She’s decided to cover her naked face from the world, so she tends to overdo her make-up. She meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), who has wounds of his personal, they usually develop as they share their secrets and techniques with one another.

In the brand new stills, viewers can catch a glimpse of Lim Ju Gyeong with none make-up on. She’s carrying outsized black-framed glasses, and her darkish eyebrows are particularly noticeable. Her cheeks are lined with crimson blotches, and her hair is pulled again right into a ponytail. Although she’s barefaced, she steals consideration along with her shiny smile that radiates constructive power.

Expectations are excessive for Moon Ga Young as she is going to swap backwards and forwards between make-up goddess Lim Ju Gyeong and harmless highschool scholar Lim Ju Gyeong.

The manufacturing crew of “True Magnificence” commented, “Moon Ga Young shocked the crew by fully reworking into Lim Ju Gyeong and taking note of each facet of her character’s facial features, conduct, and speech. She by no means fails to make the set brighter along with her beautiful allure, and she or he doesn’t thoughts going by way of tough transformations as a way to absolutely painting her character. Please sit up for Moon Ga Young’s efficiency as she brings Lim Ju Gyeong to life.”

“True Magnificence” is scheduled to premiere in December.

Watch a teaser under!

