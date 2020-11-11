Moon Ga Younger, Cha Eun Woo, And Hwang In Yeob Light Up The Room In New Posters For “True Magnificence”

tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “True Magnificence” launched a brand new poster starring Moon Ga Younger, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeob!

Based mostly on a well-liked webtoon of the identical title, the romantic comedy is about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), a cheerful and optimistic highschool pupil who makes use of make-up to take care of her insecurities about her look. She’s decided to cover her naked face from the world, so she tends to overdo her make-up. She meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), who has wounds of his personal, they usually develop as they share their secrets and techniques with one another. Hwang In Yeob will play the tough and wild Han Web optimization Jun.

In the newly launched poster, Lim Ju Gyeong, Lee Su Ho, and Han Web optimization Jun make the classroom shine with their gorgeous visuals. Lim Ju Gyeong holds up a mirror that displays her look with out make-up. The textual content on the poster reads, “Do the consequences of make-up additionally work on relationships?”

Together with the posters starring the actors Moon Ga Younger, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeob, the unique webtoon writer Yaongyi created an illustrated model of the identical precise poster.

“True Magnificence” is predicated on a webtoon that was serialized in 2018 and has an gathered a complete of 4 billion views, having garnered reputation all around the world together with america, Japan, France, and extra. The drama will likely be helmed by director Kim Sang Hyup who labored on “Extraordinary You.”

“True Magnificence” is slated to premiere on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for “True Magnificence” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)