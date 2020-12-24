Moon Ga Young’s Family Welcomes Cha Eun Woo With Open Arms In “True Magnificence”

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo shall be setting foot in Moon Ga Young’s home in “True Magnificence”!

tvN’s “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy based mostly on a success webtoon. Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) is a highschool pupil who makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and overcome her insecurities about her seems. Getting into into her life is Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a preferred pupil together with his personal emotional wounds. Collectively, they discover ways to develop by way of life’s challenges by way of love.

In episode 5, Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho confirmed their attraction for one another and gave off romantic vibes. On the identical time, Lee Su Ho’s painful previous was revealed. Close to the top of the episode, Lim Ju Gyeong embraced and comforted Lee Su Ho when he was struggling from the recollections of his previous. Now that Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho have opened up to one another about their secrets and techniques, their relationship is predicted to alter within the upcoming episodes.

tvN shared new stills of Lee Su Ho eating with Lim Ju Gyeong’s household at their home. Lim Ju Gyeong’s mother Hong Hyun Sook (Jang Hye Jin) makes him a ssam (wrap) crammed with love and fingers it to him as if he had been her son-in-law (see prime picture). Lim Ju Gyeong’s dad Lim Jae Pil (Park Ho San) is grilling meat and smiling from ear to ear, exhibiting how content material he’s to have Lee Su Ho at their dinner desk. Alternatively, Lim Ju Gyeong seems flustered by the surprising state of affairs.

The following nonetheless stands in stark distinction with the earlier ones. The home is in shambles, and Lee Su Ho is being crushed by the load of Lim Ju Gyeong’s household on prime of him. He has an expression of sheer shock on his face as he grasps onto the pillar subsequent to him for pricey life. What precisely could possibly be happening?

The rationale behind Lee Su Ho’s go to to Lim Ju Gyeong’s house shall be revealed in episode 6 of “True Magnificence,” which airs at 10:30 p.m. KST on December 24.

