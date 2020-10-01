Moon Geun Young Leaves Agency Namoo Actors After 16 Years, Shares Reason Behind Her Decision

Moon Geun Young has departed from Namoo Actors, the company she has labored with for 16 years.

On September 30, Namoo Actors shared the information of the top of their unique contract with the actress via the next assertion:

Namoo Actors sympathizes with and respects actress Moon Geun Young’s considerations, akin to her worries as an actress, rising pains, and alter in circumstances, and so we got here to an settlement to finish our administration position. As now we have till now, we are going to proceed to help the profession and happiness of actress Moon Geun Young from shut by, as followers who’re like household. Thanks.

That day, Moon Geun Young additionally shared a letter on her fan group. She wrote:

You could have been fairly stunned by the sudden information, however I’m doing effectively. So I hope you gained’t be too anxious. Hm… I made this huge determination as a result of I noticed that I want a turning level in each my life and my life as an actress. I additionally realized I need to step out of what’s acquainted to me and refresh myself. To be trustworthy, I wouldn’t have any concrete plans. My solely plan is to reorganize my thoughts and my physique, because the time that I’ll be calmly strolling sooner or later is longer than the time I’ve walked thus far. I hope to treasure this second now, really feel grateful for the life I’ve been given, and dwell that point with a bit extra humility. I had loads of worries about this new determination, however I actually, actually sincerely thanks for worrying about me and supporting me! I’m going to see, really feel, and study extra issues so I’ll enhance and produce you excellent news. Subsequently I sincerely hope that till that day, each your physique and thoughts keep wholesome, you dream freely, and also you’re pleased. Additionally, have a contented Chuseok vacation.

Moon Geun Young made her first onscreen look in 1999 within the documentary movie “On the Manner” and he or she shortly rose to fame when she performed the youthful model of Tune Hye Kyo‘s character within the hit drama “Autumn in my Coronary heart” in 2000. Referred to as the “Nation’s Little Sister,” she has acted in movies akin to “A Story of Two Sisters,” “My Little Bride,” “Harmless Steps,” and “The Throne.” Her dramas have included “Painter of the Wind,” “Cinderella’s Sister,” “Marry Me, Mary!“, “The Village Achiara’s Secret,” and most not too long ago “Catch the Ghost” in 2019. Moon Geun Young has been with Namoo Actors since 2004, when the company was established.

