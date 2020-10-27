‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Could Star in Marvel’s Disney Plus Series

Oscar Isaac is in talks to star in the Marvel sequence “Moon Knight” at Disney Plus, Selection has discovered.

“Moon Knight” tells the story of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to combat crime after he turns into the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

The function would mark a return of kinds to Marvel for Isaac, who beforehand starred in “X-Males: Apocalypse,” although that movie was launched previous to Marvel reacquiring the movie rights to the “X-Males” franchise. Isaac can be no stranger to working with Disney, as he starred in the current “Star Wars” trilogy as Resistance fighter Poe Dameron.

Marvel had no remark.

Isaac is without doubt one of the most sought-after actors working immediately. Along with his roles in “Star Wars” and “X-Males,” he’s identified for starring in the Coen brothers movie “Inside Llewyn Davis,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2014.

He then gained a Golden Globe in 2016 for his work on the HBO miniseries “Present Me a Hero.” He’ll return to HBO with a starring function in the restricted sequence “Scenes From a Marriage” alongside Jessica Chastain. His different notable movie roles embrace “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation,” “A Most Violent 12 months,” and “Drive.” He’s additionally set to star in the upcoming “Dune” movie reboot from Denis Villeneuve.

He’s repped by WME, Encourage Leisure, and Goodman Genow.

It was beforehand introduced that Jeremy Slater will function the author, government producer, and showrunner on “Moon Knight.” As with all of the Marvel-Disney Plus exhibits, it will likely be produced by Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios.

“Moon Knight” is certainly one of a number of Marvel sequence in the works at Disney Plus, with a number of others set to characteristic stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “WandaVision” is on deck to debut later this 12 months, adopted by “Loki” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in early 2021. Marvel Studios can be creating the exhibits “Hawkeye” and “Ms. Marvel” as live-action exhibits. It was lately reported that Tatiana Maslany will star in “She-Hulk” whereas newcomer Iman Vellani will star in “Ms. Marvel.”