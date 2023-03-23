Moon Knight Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Other Details

The first season of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight on Disney+ was a new and welcome addition to the MCU, and people are already asking online for a second season. The plot of Marc Spector and his fight with Arthur Harrow came to an end in Moon Knight episode 6, but it also left a lot of questions unanswered. For example, the brief look at Jake Lockley’s new form was more than just a hint that Moon Knight would be back for another season. Other character arcs, like Layla turning into the Scarlet Scarab in the finale, are more than interesting enough to explore more in a new season of Moon Knight.

The world of the Egyptian gods was brought into the MCU by Moon Knight. The audience learned about several ancient Egyptian gods through Marc Spector, a mercenary who has dissociative identity disorder and uses many different names. Marvel has used Asgard and even the Greek gods through Thor, so the gods’ world is not new to them. However, the Egyptian setting was a nice change of pace and scenery. Moon Knight season 1 was well-received, and the show now has a strong fan base. However, Moon Knight season 2 has not yet been added to the list of Marvel shows coming to Disney+.

Moon Knight Season 2 Renewal Status

We know nothing about Season 2 of Moon Knight, just like Marc Spector doesn’t know who Jake Lockley is. The truth is that no one, not even Oscar Isaac, knows whether it will get a second season. Still, that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Isaac has talked about the idea in interviews, and hopes seem to be high. But Moon Knight might not show up in the way we think he will. In fact, the six-episode run on Disney+ was a limited series that was intended to conclude after those six episodes. Fans want Moon Knight to have a second season, but will they get it?

Moon Knight Season 2 Cast

Here is the possible cast for Season 2 of Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector

Steven Grant as Jake Lockley

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly

F. Murray Abraham as the voice of Khonshu

Antonia Salib as Taweret

Arthur Harrow, who is played by Ethan Hawke, is said to be the only character we won’t see in the second season.

Moon Knight Season 2 Plot

Marc Spector’s adventures as Moon Knight would probably continue in season 2 of Moon Knight. In the first season, the avatar of Khonshu had to deal with Harrow and his cultists, but a second season could go in a lot of different directions. Some fans may want to see the masked hero fight Werewolf by Night, but we think it would be awesome if the next series was based on the Shadow Knight story. In this story, Randall, Marc’s brother, came back as the deadly Shadow Knight, a bad version of the Moon Knight who became a sort of twisted version of Khonshu’s avatar.

There’s also the loose end of Marc’s third personality, Jake Lockley, who put a bullet in Harrow’s (Ethan Hawke) head and seemed to have no morals. Marc and Steven don’t know about him yet, but we don’t think that will be the case for long.

In fact, the head writer of Moon Knight, Jeremy Slater, has hinted that the question of Jake Lockley might be looked into in the future. “Everything works towards a greater good. But will he be my friend? “he said to The Direct. “Is he a bad guy? I think those are all very interesting questions for whoever is in charge. Whether I or someone else gets to tell the next Moon Knight story, that is an exciting promise. The story of this man is far from over.”

How Moon Knight’s ending sets up season 2

Some storylines are left open at the end of Moon Knight, which sets up Moon Knight season 2. For example, in episode 6 of Moon Knight, Layla El-Faouly, who is married to Marc Spector, became the avatar of Tawaret. This could lead to a deeper look at her new abilities. Jake Lockley may be the most important way that season 2 sets up what will happen next.

Throughout season 1, Marvel has hinted that Spector’s third alternate identity will show up. The end-credits scene of episode 6 confirms that Jake is the new avatar of Khonshu, which Marc and Steven don’t seem to know. This sets up a significant plot thread for Moon Knight going forward.

Will Moon Knight Season 2 be in Phase 6?

If Moon Knight Season 2 came out on Disney+ before Avengers 6, it would almost certainly be part of Phase 6, which doesn’t have any confirmed Disney+ shows yet, even though fans have some ideas about what might happen. The only other project planned for that Phase right now, besides Avengers 6, is Fantastic Four, which will come out in 2025. As Phase 5 starts, more information about Phase 6 would become available.

If Season 2 of “Moon Knight” were to come out before “Avengers 6,” it would most likely come out in spring 2026, which means it wouldn’t start filming until at least early 2025. Still, the next set of episodes won’t be made for more than two years, and it’s not clear when Marvel will be able to get Oscar Isaac, who has a busy schedule.

Moon Knight Season 2 Release Date

As of March 2023, there is no date set for the second season of Moon Knight. Isaac made it quite apparent that he thinks Moon Knight is a miniseries and not a show that will always be on Disney Plus.