Moon Knight signs Ethan Hawke as the villain of the Disney + series

Ethan Hawke is the latest Hollywood star to make the leap to the MCU. As published exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Hawke has been chosen as the main villain of the Moon Knight series on Disney +.

Ethan Hawke in The Magnificent Seven (2017)

THR does not indicate which character Hawke will be playing, it only describes the role as “the main villain of the series.” Hawke will star alongside Oscar Isaac, who has been cast as the supernatural vigilante. Production of the series is expected to begin in Budapest in March 2021.

Moon Knight doesn’t have the largest gallery of villains in the Marvel Universe, which can help narrow down the pool of candidates. Given the character’s ethnicity in the comics, we can probably assume that Hawke is not playing Moon Knight’s frequent nemesis, Raoul Bushman. Moon Knight’s gallery of antagonists also includes villains like Killer Shrike, Black Specter, and Sun King, any of which could make sense for the series. However, it is very likely that Hawke does not play a traditional supervillain. It could be the leader of the Committee (the criminal cartel that hires Moon Knight in his first appearance) or even the physical manifestation of the moon god Khonshu.

Hawke’s casting is certainly unexpected, given the actor’s tendency to avoid conventional Hollywood franchises and his previous comments criticizing the superhero movie genre.

“Now we have the problem of being told that Logan is a great movie,” Hawke said in 2018. “Well, it’s a great superhero movie. It still involves people in tights with metal coming out of their hands. It’s not. [Robert] Bresson. It is not [Ingmar] Bergman. But they speak as if they were. “

Hopefully, Hawke’s decision to join is a good sign for Moon Knight fans. Marvel first announced the Moon Knight series on D23 in August 2019. At one point, Kevin Feige indicated that Moon Knight and some of Marvel’s other Disney + series, such as She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, would end production by Late 2020. Ultimately, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic pushed back that schedule and many of the original production dates were pushed back.

The Scarlet Witch and Vision series has kicked off the promising future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney +, premiering its first two episodes of an ambitious new line of television series on January 15th designed to integrate more closely with the movies. from Marvel. To learn more about the studio’s upcoming list of projects and releases, read our breakdown of the biggest and most notable developments in the MCU, on Disney +, and in Marvel comics this year.

Hawke’s casting is the latest big news from the MCU in recent days. We also learned that Chris Evans may be in talks to return as Steve Rogers, while a leaked action figure may have revealed a major spoiler for Falcon and the Winter Soldier.