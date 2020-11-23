Moon Se Yoon Jokes About Kim Seon Ho Becoming Too Popular On “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”

On the November 22 episode of KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” Moon Se Yoon and Kim Seon Ho went to see the dawn collectively.

(*1*)

After getting up at daybreak and climbing to their vacation spot, Kim Seon Ho requested Moon Se Yoon if he was going to make a want whereas they waited for the solar to rise. Moon Se Yoon stated, “After all. I want for the protection and happiness of the ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ members, the manufacturing employees, and all our households.”

He additionally talked about the continuing COVID-19 pandemic by saying, “We needed to put on masks on the way in which up, proper? I want that we are going to all be capable of take off our masks quickly, and speak to one another comfortably whereas seeing one another’s faces once more.

Kim Seon Ho stated, “I want that subsequent yr, the ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ members will write letters to one another once more. As a result of that implies that we’ll be collectively for a very long time.”

Moon Se Yoon was touched by Kim Seon Ho’s apparent affection for the present, however took Kim Seon Ho aback by quipping, “Lately, as a result of your drama is doing so effectively, I pray that you simply gained’t develop into too huge a star.”

Since the nice and cozy ambiance was damaged, Kim Seon Ho commented, “That is the worst.” However Moon Se Yoon joked, “In the event you develop into too huge a star, then it is going to really feel uncomfortable. I need to have the ability to preserve loud night breathing and be myself with you with out feeling uncomfortable. As a substitute, I’d relatively you develop into an actor who will have a gentle profession for 50 years,” shifting Kim Seon Ho along with his last phrases.

Kim Seon Ho is at present starring within the tvN drama “Begin-Up” with Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Kang Han Na.

